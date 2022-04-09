Geronimo High School’s principal is free on a $1,000 own recognizance bond after being accused of a misdemeanor count of assault and battery against a student.
Heath Ryan Selcer made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where entered a plea of not guilty to the misdemeanor count, records indicate.
Selcer is accused of getting into an argument with a student in March. Investigators said the situation escalated and Selcer is accused of slamming the student’s laptop computer shut on his fingers.
As part of Selcer's bond conditions, he is to have no contact with the student.
Geronimo Public Schools have declined to comment, citing personnel matters. However, an internal investigation was confirmed.
Selcer returns to Special District Judge Susan Zwaan’s courtroom at 9 a.m. May 18 for the misdemeanor sounding docket, records indicate.