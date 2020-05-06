Hope will go marching on in Geronimo Thursday when the Geronimo High School seniors parade through town.
In defiance of the gloom of isolation, the graduating class will be led through the streets by police cars and fire trucks in joyful celebration of their accomplishments.
The parade will begin 7 p.m. at the Geronimo Elementary School, the symbolic origin of the seniors’ journey to graduation, and will proceed down a designated parade route where community members can line the streets to send them off. It will end in front of the high school where seniors will accept their diploma covers from Heath Selcer, the high school principal, before having their photos taken.
After all 23 graduating seniors have received their diploma covers, the parade route will continue to the pond behind the police station where they will have enough room to social distance while they enjoy a fireworks show provided by King Fireworks.
The nontraditional graduation was necessitated by the current COVID-19 outbreak.
“We knew pretty quickly that we were going to need to do something, just because of the way things were going,” Selcer said. “Our senior sponsors put together a plan pretty quickly and they did a good job of determining what they were going to do.”
The school wanted to make sure that students had some input on how their eventual graduation ceremony would be held, so surveys were sent out to each graduate. The decision to have a parade was made with feedback from the student surveys.
Of course, a nontraditional graduation ceremony means nontraditional valedictorian and salutatorian speeches as well.
“What we’re going to do is have them film their speeches and put those out there on Facebook,” Selcer said. “I think we’re going to try and do that a few days before the ceremony. We’re going to put our senior slideshow that we usually show on Facebook, too.”
Selcer said it has been difficult to see his students have to lose out on so much of their senior year, but at the same time he believes that this experience will strengthen them.
“You do feel sorry for them because they don’t get that traditional experience like they normally would. But they are also getting to experience something that nobody else ever will either,” Selcer said.
The community of Geronimo has rallied around them during these troubled times to keep their spirits high, according to Selcer.
“Our community has done a very good job of stepping up and supporting the school. We’ve always had a great relationship with the city and I’d like to thank them for all of their help,” Selcer said. “For the students, I’d just tell them to stay true to who they are and keep working hard and never forget where they came from.”