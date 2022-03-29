GERONIMO — The smell of smoked meat filled the Geronimo Community Center Sunday night.
It was a far cry from the wildfire smoke that the volunteer firefighters filling the center have grown used to over the past several months.
It was a night for celebration. A night for honoring the small town’s all-volunteer fire department, organized by members of the community.
Joyce McCallick, a resident of Geronimo, took the initiative to bring a group of people together to thank the town’s volunteer firefighters after a weekend of bad fires.
“As I expected, our community rallied and we raised around $1,600 within three of four days to provide a meal for our guys,” McCallick said. “At our church service last Sunday, one of the volunteer firefighters asked for prayer. They were so worn out, and they asked that we pray for rain. Well, there wasn’t much we could do to make it rain, but we figured we could provide them and their families with a meal.”
There are 20 volunteer firefighters in the town of Geronimo. Each was invited, along with their family members, to come to the appreciation dinner. It was particularly important to McCallick that the family members understand that the community appreciated them as well.
“We know when we send their loved one out to fight a fire, they’re setting at home worried,” McCallick said. “It can take a toll on the whole family. We’re just thankful for our volunteer firefighters and their families and we’re thankful that they’re there to serve and protect us.”
Between 30 to 40 volunteers came out to help prep and serve the food on Sunday. Lesley Mallow, the town’s mayor, was on hand to pass out drinks and thank the volunteers herself.
“Our community is very tight knit. Everyone out here is either a family member or a friend,” Mallow said. “We just want to give back to these guys because they give back to us year-round. Whether they’re fighting fires or helping someone look for a lost cat, if you ask them to do something they’ll be there.”
Norman Leveille has been a member of the Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department for 38 years, and the chief of the department for around 15. He was overjoyed to see the outpouring of support for his department.
“Everyone in the department works a full-time job in addition to fighting fires,” Leveille said. “This sort of thing lets our guys know that they are truly appreciated. And it lets their families know that, too. It’s not just the firefighters that sacrifice. I know personally I’ve missed a lot of family events I was supposed to be at because I was out fighting fires.”
After the recent loss of Edgewater Park volunteer firefighter April Partridge, Leveille said his crew has been trying to keep everyone in their hearts and prayers.
“It’s tough, a tragedy like that. It really brings it home that this is life and death sometimes,” Leveille said. “We had someone pay the ultimate sacrifice, it reminds you that this is a difficult, important job.”