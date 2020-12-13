Comanche County was left with only one school board race in 2021, after a candidate for a seat on the Geronimo Board of Education withdrew.
Lisa Rush withdrew her candidacy for the Geronimo Public Schools Office 1 seat on Friday, leaving Joe Roderick as the only candidate for that post. That means Roderick will take the seat without a race, as will most other candidates who filed for school board seats across the county.
That leaves only one school board race in the county: Nolan Watson and Arthur Webster will face off for the Cache Public Schools Office 1 seat. Due to a change in state law made in 2019, that election will take place in April because only two candidates filed. School board races must draw at least three candidates to qualify for a February ballot, under the new law.
In Marlow, Kati Melton withdrew from the Ward 4 City Council race Friday, leaving Nuell Brown to take that unexpired seat without an election.