Geronimo’s birthday celebration is the town’s biggest yearly event, and it’ll return in a big way this weekend.
The event was cancelled in 2020, and was brought back in 2021, albeit without one of the most popular events of the celebration, a bull-riding competition.
Lesley Mallow, the mayor of Geronimo, said that the bull-riding and another key addition are set to make this year’s celebration a big event for the town.
“We’re very excited to bring back the bull-riding,” Mallow said. “The other big change that lots of people are talking about this year is we’ll have a beer garden for the first time.”
The celebration is held every year on city property, where the sell of alcohol is prohibited. To solve the problem, a business owner with property across the street from Geronimo City Hall allowed the city to use his storefront to set up a beer garden.
The birthday will kick off, as it does every year, with a parade on Friday evening. Mallow said the parade starts the celebration with a bang every year.
“It’s a pretty big parade for a small town,” Mallow said. “I’m a little biased, but I think it’s the best in Southwest Oklahoma.”
After the parade, festivities will continue with the annual Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department Barbecue Dinner, a fundraiser held in conjunction with the birthday celebration every year to raise money for Geronimo firefighters.
“It’s by far their biggest yearly fundraiser,” Mallow said. “They serve brisket, and potato salad and other stuff, and the firefighters and their wives work to make sure everybody is taken care of.”
Saturday will begin with a flea market, and will include two new events for the celebration: a pork butt cook-off, and a car show.
For the cook-off, pork butt can be prepared in any style the contestant chooses, and will be served to judges who will determine the best. Judges will include state representative Chris Caldwell, and district judge Grant Sheperd.
While a burn-out competition is held as part of the birthday celebration every year, the car show is something that hasn’t been included since it was tried several years previous.
“We tried a car show before, but it was at the same time as a different one in Lawton,” Mallow said. “So it was kind of a bust, but we’re bringing it back this year, and we’ll see how it goes.”
Geronimo began holding a yearly birthday celebration in 1986, as a way to bring the community back together following a bank-robbery that ended in the deaths of four Geronimo residents in 1984.
“Everyone in town was touched in some way by that robbery,” Mallow said. “So my dad and some other worked to put together a celebration to help bring people back together.”
In the years since, the event has grown from a small, main-street gathering to the town’s biggest annual event, and something Mallow hopes will continue to grow.
“We’re expecting a pretty big turn-out this year,” Mallow said. “And we really hope people will come out to help us celebrate.”