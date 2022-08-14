NAME: George Gill
OCCUPATION: Owner/CEO of GCG Properties LLC real estate and development, in business for 40 years; and of George Gill General Contractors Inc. construction management and general construction company, in business for 50 years.
FAIMLY: Married to wife Christine for 56 years; two children, George W. Gill II and Gannon Frederick Gill, P.A.
1. What are the most pressing needs in your ward? What are some solutions that you would pose to address them?
For the past 10 years, the City of Lawton has experienced fast growth. This is good, but it has left us with a deficit in our infrastructure. Nowhere shows this problem clearer than the east side. While some of our primary roads are in good shape, many are not. An example is Cache Road from Flower Mound Road, east. There has been more than eight new subdivisions off Cache Road and no significant road improvements. This is true about many of the secondary roads and arterials. We must address this problem, not only for the people living in this area but for the greater expansion of Lawton. We are moving east in a very fast pace and our infrastructure must be able to support the expansion. We must put a priority on available funds and direct them toward the required infrastructure needs, roads, and not on special interest projects.
2. The City of Lawton has about $9 million in funding from this year’s designation of American Rescue Plan Act funding. What should the city spend that money on, and why?
The City of Lawton received approximately $18 million total under the American Rescue Plan, which $9 million has been spent and $9 million is left to spend. The requirements are narrow as to how the money is spent; however, the money must be spent in a manner that it helps ALL the citizens of Lawton.
I believe that one method of spending these funds could be to enhance the garbage collection program. Possibly more jobs, bonus pay for more than one weekly collection, and more equipment as required.
This also could help with the infrastructure problem referenced in Question 1. This garbage collection program would meet the guidelines as outlined in the American Rescue Plan.
3. What should city priorities be, in terms of making repairs or replacing residential roads and arterials throughout the community?
Roads and arterials should be the City of Lawton’s top priority. We, as a city, can’t grow and attract other top businesses and industries if we can’t support them with the needed infrastructure. Since I can remember, the 1960s and forward, we, the City of lawton, have had this problem. Now is the time to really do something positive about it and spent our money to fix our roads and streets. We should help Lawton grow. We should have a council that makes the proper decisions in making and helping Lawton grow.
