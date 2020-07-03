On May 25, George Floyd died after being held under the knee of a Minneapolis, Minn., police officer. Video of the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that made up the end of Floyd’s life at the age of 46 has ignited a call for police reform and for black lives to matter by a growing swath of the nation.
Police were attempting to arrest the man after suspicion he had a counterfeit $20 check. Following an autopsy, it was discovered he had drugs in his blood stream. None of that should matter, neither is a capital offense.
Floyd’s death wasn’t the first of its kind in the country. But with events planned throughout the country like Thursday’s march in Elmer Thomas Park, there is a rising call for it to be the last.
Seeing the video was enough to make LaSill Optimist Club President Bob Meyer answer a call for action by organizing the event. He got his fellow members of the Optimist Club to help put on the event.
“I was just very upset when I saw, like many Americans were, when I saw that knee on that African American man for 8 minutes,” he said. “It disgusted me. I said ‘Bob, you’ve got to do something.’”
Meyer planned the “One Moment in History: George Floyd March” in hopes it would be a model for voices to speak out in efforts for social change. Three water stations were set up throughout the planned path of the march through the park. There were almost 200 signs with slogans painted by participants awaiting the walkers. It was expected to be a community effort to raise awareness and spirits.
Instead, he said the combination of fears about COVID-19 and the oppressive late-afternoon heat in the high 90s “probably shot us in the foot.” By the time the event was to begin, it would be over. With just under a dozen on sight for the march, it would have to be a notion for another time.
“I’m real disappointed,” he said. “I’d figured we’d have anywhere between 25 to 200 people.”
Guest speaker, State Rep. Daniel Pae said that the message meant for the march is something that’s continuing. He credited Meyer for trying to do something impactful. Those who make the efforts to do good things are a special breed.
The message Pae wanted to get across is that you can support law enforcement and also support law enforcement reforms.
“I don’t think it’s a binary choice,” he said. “I think that’s what this event is about.”
Pae credited the community for being an example for both peaceful protest and community leaders and citizens working together for a positive gain. He said the Legislature will be taking the issue of police reforms in its next session and he plans to be on the front lines.
“It’s really great to see everyone coming together to make sure we’re taking these words and putting them into action,” he said.
Retired Army Command Sgt. Major Jessie Cobb was due to be the day’s master of ceremonies. He said that, while he’s glad to see the nationwide push for positive changes, in Lawton, things are pretty good. He credits it on the multicultural nature of being part of a military community.
“I believe our community has less to work on than a lot of others,” he said. “It’s a great place to be.”
