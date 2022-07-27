Something fishy at Liberty Lake

A dead fish remains by the shore line at Liberty Lake Tuesday afternoon, one of the only left behind after employees of the City of Lawton Park & Recreation Department, along with Animal Welfare officers cleared the shoreline following a mass fish die-off.

 Scott Rains/star

A concentration of goose waste joined with hot temperatures and low water conditions are blamed for killing off many fish Tuesday in a Lawton city lake.

The three elements combined to put a high-level of ammonia into the waters of Liberty Lake, according to a Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) analysis.

Written by Scott Rains

