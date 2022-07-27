A concentration of goose waste joined with hot temperatures and low water conditions are blamed for killing off many fish Tuesday in a Lawton city lake.
The three elements combined to put a high-level of ammonia into the waters of Liberty Lake, according to a Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) analysis.
Employees from the City of Lawton Park & Recreation Department, along with Animal Welfare officers, cleared many dead fish from the shore of the two-block long lake on Tuesday morning, said Caitlin Gatlin, City of Lawton communications manager. The number collected was unavailable.
Gatlin said a mass fish die-off during a hot summer in Oklahoma is part of typical lake life. In being a shallow body of water with poor circulating oxygen at Liberty Lake, it can be a part of a sizzling Southwest Oklahoma day. She said Tuesday’s activities wouldn’t be out of the ordinary.
“This is a typical phenomenon that happens during the hot summer months,” she said. “There’s simply nothing they can do about the hot temperatures; there’s no way around that.”
The fountain set up in the Liberty Lake waters has not been working for some time. Gatlin wasn’t sure what, if any, impact in oxygenating the water it would be. It’s unclear when it will be repaired.
But it’s the addition of the “fowl” elements that are getting the goose of those tasked with making the waters livable again for the fish who endure.
“How to mitigate the goose waste is the question,” Gatlin said.
