A Monday night natural gas leak caused for a mandatory evacuation of eastern Comanche County homes.
People were forced from their homes for just under five hours.
The seriousness of the incident developed quickly around 8:30 p.m. when Cox’s Store volunteer firefighters were called to the scene of the leak at the intersection of Northeast 135th Street and Gore Boulevard, according to Amy Hawkins, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management information officer. After being joined by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a mandatory evacuation was ordered due to the hazardous nature of the leak, she said.
“Any residents within a ½-mile radius of the intersection were evacuated,” she said.
Under the direction of Summit Utilities and Energy Transport, that evacuation was extended to the north to Cache Road, Hawkins said.
“Comanche County-Lawton Emergency Management officials coordinated an evacuation site for displaced residents due to the time of the event at Letitia Baptist Church on Oklahoma 65, with assistance from the American Red Cross,” she said.
The leak was repaired by around 3 a.m. Tuesday and an “all clear” was issued to incident command officials. At that time, the evacuation mandate was released, and residents were allowed to return to their homes, according to Hawkins.
On social media, several people who live in the vicinity of the leak posted of hearing about gunshots coming from the area shortly before the leak was detected. Hawkins said the cause hasn’t been determined yet. No injuries were reported.
“The cause of the natural gas leak is under investigation by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office,” she said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.