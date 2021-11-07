Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, was chosen to represent Oklahoma as a state director by the nonpartisan Women in Government (WIG) all-legislator board of directors.
The Duncan Republican was nominated for the position by her fellow colleague and Oklahoma’s current WIG state director, Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City.
“With more and more women getting elected to office across the country, this organization plays an important role in helping female officials become strong leaders, who can drive sound policy,” Garvin said. “I’m honored to have been chosen to represent our state. I’m looking forward to learning how I can be a better leader for our district and state as well as successfully push more critical policies to improve the lives of Oklahomans and make our state better.”