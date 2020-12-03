The City of Lawton still is dealing with the effects of the blessing of rain that broke the region’s historic drought in 2015.
While rain refilled lakes that had dropped to levels that scared those who relied on them for water, the massive flooding that resulted in 2015 (and again in 2017) caused damage in city water facilities that still is being dealt with. One of those areas is Lawton’s wastewater treatment plant, which will be the focus of analysis and design work by the design firm Garver LLC.
Garver has been working for the City of Lawton since the City Council approved a feasibility study with the firm in December 2014, allowing it to analyze options for alternative water sources to supplement the three lakes upon which Lawton now relies. Analysis eventually narrowed the focus to water wells, and Garver is continuing to work on that option, as well as doing other work under a contract that has now been amended eight times.
In late November, the council approved a new amendment for work centered on the wastewater treatment plant southeast of the city. The new amendment directs the firm to do the work necessary to develop a conceptual design phase plan that evaluates the rehabilitation of the existing plant, the building of a new plant, or a combination of those options. The analysis will include the costs, under the agreement designed to provide wastewater treatment facilities to “carry the City of Lawton 50 years into the future....” It also will build on work Garver was contracted to do in December 2019: a plant condition assessment that included an evaluation of current equipment, conditions and maintenance procedures.
Rusy Whisenhunt, director of the City of Lawton’s Public Utilities Department, said Garver’s work will be a condition assessment, to include a cost benefit analysis on the plant’s current condition.
“When I took it over last year, it was in terrible condition and we’ve been trying to get the plant back up. It’s a major undertaking,” Whisenhunt said of work centered on one of the three water-related treatment facilities that come under his Public Utilities Department.
The analysis and plans are the logical step in dealing with problems in the wastewater plant, parts of which are more than 50 years old, he said. The natural effects of aging was compounded by flooding that essentially ruined new equipment placed in the plant as part of a three-phase upgrade funded through the city’s Capital Improvements Programs.
“The plant has been flooded three times, starting in 2015. A lot of equipment was damaged in those three different floods,” Whisenhunt said, adding that while the city used its maintenance budget to repair some equipment, the plant has never returned to full redundancy and operations.
That’s important because the wastewater plant, along with Lawton’s two water treatment plants, must meet stringent federal guidelines. The wastewater plant has been in and out of compliance since 2015 because of damage from flood waters that inundated it after three 500-year flooding events.
So, Garver’s task will be creating a master plan, to include a cost benefit analysis, that will allow the City of Lawton to get “another 50 years down the road,” Whisenhunt said, adding the goal is to find the most economical approach to fixing the plant, whether that is renovation of the existing plant, building a new one, or a combination.
“This will get the plant reliably compliant and make sure it is compliant with environmental regulations,” he said, of a facility that averages treatment of 10.5 to 11 million gallons a day (mgd) but has a capacity of 18 million mgd.
Starting with an evaluation of current equipment, conditions and maintenance procedures, along with recommendations for capital and process improvements, Garver’s new goal is comparing the potential for a new treatment facility against keeping the existing one, but upgrading its processes and equipment.
Even if the preferred option is a new plant, Lawton still would have to operate the existing plant until a new facility is built. So, Garver’s analysis will include short-term improvements, or those calculated to keep the existing plant operational for seven to 10 years while the city finds a funding mechanism for construction design plans and construction. Garver’s work under its $482,910 contract will include rehabilitation of the facility for an “intermediate” lifespan, or 20 years.
Whisenhunt said the renovation/replacement process will be costly, which is why the analysis is important for a plant that is now reaching its necessary capacity, if all pumps are functioning. New pumps were installed as part of the three-phase CIP upgrade, but Whisenhunt said the 2015 and 2017 floods destroyed them. Replacing speciality pumps in the 50-year-old plant can be problematic because the replacement process takes six months.
“They don’t have it on the shelf; we have to have it manufactured,” he said, adding that without redundancy (spare parts), failure of a pump would mean the plant would go out of compliance with treatment mandates.
“We’re still fighting compliance,” he said.
City administrators will meet with Garver next week for a kickoff meeting. Whisenhunt estimated it will take up to four months to create the cost benefit analysis that will help officials determine the best option so they can move forward with conceptual designs.
While that work is going on, Garver will continue working on another project that will benefit the wastewater plant: a SCADA system. SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) is the digital system that remotely monitors all aspects of the city’s water systems and Whisenhunt said the SCADA system for the wastewater plant, installed in 1997, has been non-functional for years. That means those components must be operated by hand.