Garrett Shaw benefit fund
To donate to the Garrett Shaw benefit fund, send to the following addresses or call:
•Darry Shaw
3202 SE 45th
Lawton, OK 73501
580-280-1057
•Chris A. Caldwell, CPA
613 W. Lee
Lawton, OK. 73501
580-250-1010
A benefit spaghetti dinner and silent auction to assist the effort will be from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th. Tickets are $8 and includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and
tea, coffee or water.
To go plates available for no additional fee.
