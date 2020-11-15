Garrett Shaw benefit fund

To donate to the Garrett Shaw benefit fund, send to the following addresses or call:

•Darry Shaw

3202 SE 45th

Lawton, OK 73501

580-280-1057

•Chris A. Caldwell, CPA

613 W. Lee

Lawton, OK. 73501

580-250-1010

A benefit spaghetti dinner and silent auction to assist the effort will be from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th. Tickets are $8 and includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and

tea, coffee or water.

To go plates available for no additional fee.

Tickets are $8.

Recommended for you