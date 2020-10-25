Garrett Shaw benefit fund

To donate to the Garrett Shaw benefit fund, send to the following addresses or call:

•Darry Shaw

3202 SE 45th

Lawton, OK 73501

580-280-1057

•Chris A. Caldwell, CPA

613 W. Lee

Lawton, OK. 73501

580-250-1010

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you