Garrett Shaw benefit fund
To donate to the Garrett Shaw benefit fund, send to the following addresses or call:
•Darry Shaw
3202 SE 45th
Lawton, OK 73501
580-280-1057
•Chris A. Caldwell, CPA
613 W. Lee
Lawton, OK. 73501
580-250-1010
Garrett Shaw benefit fund
To donate to the Garrett Shaw benefit fund, send to the following addresses or call:
•Darry Shaw
3202 SE 45th
Lawton, OK 73501
580-280-1057
•Chris A. Caldwell, CPA
613 W. Lee
Lawton, OK. 73501
580-250-1010
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.