A city-wide garage sale is taking place in Lawton over the next two weeks.
Starting Wednesday from Railroad Street east will hold their garage sales. The sales will run from Wednesday to Sunday. Next week the west side of town will hold their garage sales.
Individuals wanting to have a garage sale will be able to decide on the number of days and times the sale will take place.
“It brings a lot of people from out of town, it helps the city a lot,” Heather Dickey, one of the organizers, said. She personally goes on garage sales all the time, “it’s fun.” Dickey said it is a great way to get things for a discounted price.
Individuals who want to participate in the garage sale are required to get a permit from the city for $5.75. A hearing to get those costs waived will take place later in July, and organizers hope that individuals can eventually get reimbursed.
It’s the first time a city-wide garage sale is happening in Lawton, Dickey said.