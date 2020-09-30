A Lawton teen with several outstanding warrants is in jail on $1 million bond for a gang-related gun charge.
Quamail Quameer Willis, a.k.a., Quameil Quameek Willis, 19, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication and gang-related offense, as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer (two counts) and possession of controlled dangerous substance, records indicate. The gun charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Willis’ charges stem from an attempted arrest the afternoon of Sept. 24. According to the probable cause affidavit, Lawton police officers saw a Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on Cache Road with Willis driving. Willis is a known member of the Neighborhood 90 Crip gang, as well as the “BBA Taliban.” Sgt. Christopher Hally stated that Willis has multiple active felony warrants. He is also suspected in other crimes that may result in more charges.
The officers made a traffic stop as the car pulled into a parking lot at 6119 Cache Road, but all four occupants ran from the car as the car continued through the back of the parking lot and through a fence. According to the affidavit, Willis was seen jumping a fence. A black Glock 48 9mm handgun was found where Willis jumped the fence.
The car’s owner told police that Willis carries a 9mm handgun and identified the gun as Willis’, the affidavit states.
Willis was arrested later that night during a traffic stop. When he was taken to jail, a bag containing five whole Alprazolam pills and two halves were recovered.
Willis is being held on $1 million bond and returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.