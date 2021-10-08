Galilee Missionary Baptist Church is feeding the community Saturday through a free dinner.
Serving will begin at noon at the church, 7 NE Dr. L.K. Jones Avenue, and will continue until the food is gone. Organizers said there is plenty of food for those who want to eat. Participants should use the drive through to pick up their home-cooked meal.
The menu will include fried chicken, brisket, pigs’ feet, green beans, cabbage, rice, corn bread and dessert.
Additional information is available by calling the church, 353-0683.