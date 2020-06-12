WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, authored numerous provisions which will benefit Southwest Oklahoma in the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.
Included is funding for the Paladin Integrated Management (PIM) program, which will benefit Elgin and Fort Sill. PIM will serve as the platform for future Army modernization projects.
The NDAA complements the work done by the Army’s cross functional teams at Fort Sill by bringing industry and university partners together at Lawton’s Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) to work on defense contracts that support Army modernization efforts.
The work done at the FISTA allows the Long-Range Precision Fires and Air and Missile Defense Cross Functional Teams to accomplish the Army’s modernization missions. The Army has repeatedly stated that the Long-Range Precision Fires is its No. 1 priority.
“The work occurring in southwest Oklahoma is vital to the Army’s modernization priorities,” Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Mike Brown said. “The research and development efforts in support of the Long-Range Precision Fires and Air and Missile Defense Cross Functional Teams that is set to occur at Lawton’s FISTA (Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator) supports these priorities and will give the warfighter a tactical and strategic advantage.”
The Senate version of the NDAA likewise ensures that the strategic airlift and refueling training missions at Altus Air Force Base will continue for years to come. Inhofe supported fully funding the KC-46 Pegasus tanker; Altus is programmed to receive eight aircraft.
“The KC-46A “Pegasus” has started the process of replacing our aging tanker aircraft inventory, but it is essential to sustain legacy air refueling capability until we can fully recapitalize the aging inventory. Sen. Inhofe’s support for enhanced training and aggressive use of virtual technologies across the KC-46, KC-135 and C-17 platforms has greatly improved and accelerated the training pipeline to provide exceptionally qualified crews to the operational force,” said Dr. Joe Leverett, chairman of the Altus Military Affairs Committee.
Inhofe also introduced a bill that clarifies the reimbursement military spouses can receive from the Department of Defense (DoD) when they are faced with costs of obtaining a new professional license or credential after a permanent change of station.