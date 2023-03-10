There were a whole lot of cooks in the Central Middle School Cafeteria kitchen Thursday.
Counting the 11 competing Lawton Public Schools future chefs, along with support staff and media stations set up filming everything, you could definitely say the annual Sodexo Future Chef Competition was cooking.
Winners from fourth and fifth grade from each of the city’s elementary schools were invited to compete in the challenge by creating their favorite fruit or vegetable side dish.
As Daniel Ghrayyeb, director of LPS Child Nutrition, described it, the event offered kids a chance to spark an interest that could one day make a career. At the least, it offered a chance for the kids to feel a sense of self-sufficiency.
“It gives kids a chance to compete at a younger age,” he said. “The kids have seen cooking competitions on TV and now they get to do it in real life.”
Whittier Elementary fourth grader Emagine LeCornu was preparing her bananas, oranges and coconut flakes. She’s been practicing for weeks to improve and perfect cutting the oranges from the rinds to get the most flavor from each one. The family went through three bags of oranges last week alone.
LeCornu was assisted by Yolanda Davis from Eisenhower Middle School’s kitchen staff. She was excited to do as much as she could to assist.
“I love working with the kids,” she said. “I’m sous chef today, woohoo!”
The participants enjoyed some of the feeling of TV chefdom. LPS media staff and students in-training set up cameras throughout the large, bustling kitchen. Random interviews were conducted with the chefs during the prep.
Lillyan Kaufmankeller, a fourth-grader from Ridgecrest Elementary, was excited for her combination of watermelon, bananas, pineapple and grapes to come together with its secret ingredient.
“I’m making a flower fruit salad,” she said, “with chocolate drizzle.”
Ghrayyeb said the annual event has become a popular feature in its over a decade at LPS. Winner of the day’s event will be entered in a Future Chefs National Challenge with the opportunity for some great prizes, he said.
“We had a winner from here a few years back,” he said.
In 2018, then-Pioneer Park fifth-grader Julissa Rocha was that winner.
As she meticulously picked through her assortment of grapes and assorted berries, Crosby Park fourth-grader Alyese Brewer said she enjoyed them all. But there is one flavor she savors the most.
“Oh yes, the strawberries,” she said while continuing to pull the leaves and stalks from the top to ready for slicing.