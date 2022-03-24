Funeral arrangements have been set for a volunteer firefighter who died on Sunday.
Services for April Partridge, 55, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Partridge was a volunteer for Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department. She died fighting a fire on Northeast King Road near Lake Ellsworth.
Her death is being investigated by the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the state Medical Examiner. Her cause of death has not yet been released.
In addition to Partridge, four other firefighters were injured in grass fires since March 18.
The first of the firefighters to be injured was from Indiahoma. His vehicle was struck by a civilian pickup truck during a fire in the northwestern part of the county near U.S. 62 on Friday. According to emergency management officials, his injuries were not significant, and he has since been released from the hospital.
Another firefighter, this one from Cox’s Store, was hospitalized for smoke inhalation during the same fire and was recently released from the hospital. Emergency management officials say his condition has improved, though he has not yet returned to fighting fires.
Two firefighters were hospitalized Sunday for minor burns. Both were treated at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and have since been released.
The extent of the damage caused by the series of fires in Comanche County last weekend is still being assessed.
County Emergency Management officials say that over the weekend, at least 600 acres of land were burned and one house was destroyed. The damage to homes and loss of sheds and barns is still being calculated.
Information about the causes of the fires, as well as the cause of death for Partridge, will be released after the joint investigation between the State Fire Marshal, the Oklahoma Department of Forestry and Comanche County Emergency Management concludes.