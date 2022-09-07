Supporters of a 9/11 memorial planned for Lawton will hold a fundraiser walk Saturday at the Lawton Public Safety Center on Railroad Street.

Teresa LeDay-Mauney Dyson has been working on the memorial since 2019, planning it as a testament to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and a third attack that passengers ended by taking evasive actions that ended with their plane crashing into a field in eastern Pennsylvania. Dyson said the monument also will honor seven victims who had ties to Oklahoma, including Spec. Chin Sun (Sunny) Pak Wells, an Eisenhower High School graduate who died at the Pentagon.

