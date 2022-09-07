Supporters of a 9/11 memorial planned for Lawton will hold a fundraiser walk Saturday at the Lawton Public Safety Center on Railroad Street.
Teresa LeDay-Mauney Dyson has been working on the memorial since 2019, planning it as a testament to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and a third attack that passengers ended by taking evasive actions that ended with their plane crashing into a field in eastern Pennsylvania. Dyson said the monument also will honor seven victims who had ties to Oklahoma, including Spec. Chin Sun (Sunny) Pak Wells, an Eisenhower High School graduate who died at the Pentagon.
Dyson’s goal has meant raising money to support construction of the memorial, originally planned for Elmer Thomas Park until supporters announced plans earlier this year to move it to Lawton’s public safety facility. That facility houses Lawton Police Department and the firefighting crews of Lawton Fire Station No. 1.
Lawton Fire Chief Jared Williams said firefighters made the decision to support Dyson’s project, which supporters say is a testament to all victims, including first responders who gave their lives that day.
“We’re helping as much as we can,” Williams said, adding firefighters have been among those brainstorming ideas to help fund the project and will be there Saturday to help.
“Her family will be there, selling T-shirts,” Williams said, adding organizers also will be taking donations from anyone who wants to give them before taking a walk around the public safety complex.
Williams said firefighters and other community supporters will continue to brainstorm other fundraising ideas for the memorial, whose placement at the public safety center was a deliberate choice to allow firefighters and police to remain involved in the project and resulting memorial.
“We’ve talked about different places, and we felt the public safety center was the best place,” Williams said, adding there are discussions about making the completed monument the host site for the annual Sept. 11 tribute Lawton firefighters make to emergency responders who died in the 9/11 attacks. For now, those ceremonies will continue at Fire Station No. 5 at West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 53rd Street on the morning of Sept. 11.
Williams said remembering those who died is important.
“Three hundred forty-three firefighters passed away that day. It’s something that makes an impression on you,” he said. “I was on duty that day. I remember watching the flames. You knew firefighters were dying.”
Dyson said she initiated the project as part of her work achieve a Gold Award, Girl Scouting’s highest award. She began work on the project while a student at Lawton High School and while she now is in college, she remains determined to make it a reality.
The monument will highlight the attack through seven Oklahomans, to be represented by seven trees and seven benches places around the memorial. The memorial will feature two granite slabs, representing New York City’s Twin Towers, resting on a pentagon-shaped base. Dyson said in mid-summer that she had raised about half of the estimated $18,000 cost.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk, a retired firefighter and Lawton fire chief, said the monument was an ideal project for firefighters and police to support because of its link to emergency responders. Of the 2,753 victims who died Sept. 11, 2001, 343 were firefighters and paramedics, 37 were Port Authority police officers, and 23 were New York City police officers.