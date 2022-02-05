Bids are ready to be awarded Monday and the funding is in place, meaning work can begin this month on the FISTA in Central Plaza.
City Council members agreed in late January to a request from the FISTA Development Trust Authority to add $2 million in funding from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), increasing available funding from that source to $4.27 million to allow what is dubbed FISTA 1 to proceed. That work is conversion of 100,000 square feet of former Sears retail space on the west end of Central Plaza to office and work space for military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
When FISTA made its initial pitch to the council in early January, members said cost increases in construction materials and labor had driven up the project cost beyond what was available. Initially, the council designated $2.27 million in CIP funding for the Sears conversion, then estimated as a $5.3 million project. By December, FISTA officials were saying that cost estimate was low because even with project changes and deferral of some work, the project still appeared to be $6.9 million.
When FISTA made that initial pitch, council members said they wanted more information before deciding whether to approve the increase.
That apparently was done; five council members at the Jan. 25 council meeting said FISTA members had met with them individually to explain the project and answer questions and concerns. Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton and Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins both thanked FISTA members for the briefing. Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris said his briefing had cleared up what he called inaccurate numbers that he had about the project.
"I spent the last two weeks, virtually every day, learning about this project," Harris said.
In early January, Harris had posed questions about the rising costs associated with the Sears portion of the project, as well as the project at large and plans to convert the former Dillard's for a second defense contractor work space when funding is identified. Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said he was concerned about where the City of Lawton was going to get funding because city officials "keep dipping into our (CIP economic development) funds."
Fortenbaugh and Harris said they wanted to ensure the decision was in the best interest of citizens. Both indicated FISTA trust authority had satisfied their concerns. The council decision came after only minimal discussion, with unanimous approval by all eight council members.
FISTA members and city staff said in early January that the CIP funding decision was important because the trust authority must have the entire cost of the project in hand before it can award bids. And, there was a time frame associated with designating subcontractors: FISTA has 45 days to act on the bids opened Dec. 28, or those bids would be considered null and void, meaning the bidding process on those original bids would have to start over.
FISTA Development Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said the board will continue searching for additional funding, to include federal transportation funds being coordinated by Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole and designated funding in the National Defense Appropriations Act. Trust authority member Mark Brace said FISTA expects to hear by April about transportation funding, but said there also is the potential of a funding allocation this summer through the economic development category of the America Rescue Plan Act. State funding also might be a possibility, officials said, about state leader interest in Lawton's FISTA.
Cole and U.S. Sen. James Inhofe have provided letters of support for the project. Inhofe said the FISTA already has shown the ability to bring in industrial partners, and will help safeguard current missions at Fort Sill and those in the future. Cole said he was re-affirming his support because the FISTA is providing a critical opportunity to create and retain a workforce in Lawton/Fort Sill.