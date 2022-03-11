According to U.S. Congressman Tom Cole's office, the 2022 omnibus appropriations package passed late Wednesday by the U.S. House:
Defense/national security
Increases national security spending by 5.6 percent over fiscal year 2021 levels
Provides for a 2.7 percent pay raise for service members
Provides a historic funding level of $14.9 billion for new military construction projects, including $85 million for the KC-46A three-bay depot maintenance hangar at Tinker Air Force Base
Contains $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome to replace the interceptors damaged in the most recent conflict
Increases spending to ensure the U.S. can counter Chinese aggression
Increases funding for the National Nuclear Security Administration to ensure a safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent
Enhances cybersecurity prevention and recovery efforts government-wide
Provides support for Ukraine and counters Russian aggression
Provides $13.6 billion in funding for critical military assistance to Ukraine, including U.S. troop deployments to defend NATO countries in the region, sanctions enforcement, and supporting the Federal Bureau of Investigation in countering cyber-threats from Russia.
Border security
Secures a nearly 11 percent increase in funding for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to address the ongoing border crisis
Prevents cancellation of existing border wall construction funding
Increases U.S. Customs and Border Protection funding by $800 million over FY21 levels
Increases U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding by $400 million over fiscal year 2021 levels
Protects Life
Maintains all existing pro-life funding restrictions, including the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer dollars from funding abortions; the Weldon Amendment, which protects American doctors, nurses and other health care professionals from participating in or providing an abortion if they have a moral objection; and the Helms Amendment, which states foreign assistance funds may not be used for abortion as a means of family planning.
Support for Indian Country
Secures $62 million to support additional public safety needs as a result of the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision
Commits more than $9 million for research and resources for violence against Indian women including a national clearinghouse that provides training and technical assistance on issues related to sexual assault of American Indian and Alaskan Native women; grants to assist tribal governments in exercising special domestic violence criminal jurisdiction; and an initiative to support cross-designation of tribal prosecutors as Tribal Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys.