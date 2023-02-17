Attempting to avoid a Valentine’s night traffic stop in Elgin, a Moore man accused of endangering others before his SUV broke down and an ill-fated attempt to flee ended with him in two sets of handcuffs.

It began when Elgin police attempted to stop a Chevrolet Tahoe with expired tags while passing through town around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. After coming to a stop in the parking lot of Braum’s, officers approached and found a “visibly shaking” Lloyd Montreal Lorne offering vague answers and digging in his glove box and console looking for identification, the probable cause affidavit states.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

