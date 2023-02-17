Attempting to avoid a Valentine’s night traffic stop in Elgin, a Moore man accused of endangering others before his SUV broke down and an ill-fated attempt to flee ended with him in two sets of handcuffs.
It began when Elgin police attempted to stop a Chevrolet Tahoe with expired tags while passing through town around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. After coming to a stop in the parking lot of Braum’s, officers approached and found a “visibly shaking” Lloyd Montreal Lorne offering vague answers and digging in his glove box and console looking for identification, the probable cause affidavit states.
When told not to drive off, Loren instead put the SUV into drive and took off at a high rate of speed, according to police. Loren went through the drive-through lane in the wrong direction and toward an officer’s unit before swerving and exiting the parking lot, the affidavit states. He took off westbound on U.S. 277.
Traveling up close to 100 mph, Lorne endangered several other vehicles before the chase turned onto U.S. 62 and the SUV shut down its exterior lights, according to police. The SUV’s motor failed between McIntosh and McCracken roads and rolled southbound onto the ramp to Interstate 44, according to the affidavit.
Lorne jumped from the rolling vehicle and took off on foot while the SUV rolled up a hill and then back down toward an officer’s unit. The chase continued through the “wet and muddy median of the on ramp” and Lorne fled across the ramp and over a barbed wire fence next to Wildhorse Road, the affidavit states. One of the pursuing officers injured his leg while going through the water and mud while in pursuit.
A Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived and assisted police in taking Lorne into custody as he jumped the fence, according to the affidavit. Due to his size, police said, it took two sets of handcuffs to restrain him. Jail records indicate he stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.
On Thursday, Lorne, 46, of Moore, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting police, driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked license, no tags and failure to carry insurance, records indicate.
Lorne has prior felony convictions in Stephens County from June 2010 for distribution of controlled dangerous substances within 2,000 feet of a park and possession of a firearm after conviction or during probation.
Held on $50,000 bond, Lorne returns to court at 3 p.m. April 10 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.