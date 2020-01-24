DUNCAN — A Marlow man wanted for the November 2016 murder of his wife has been extradited back to Stephens County where he will face a Friday court hearing.
Baltazar Salazar-Garcia, 29, is scheduled for a bond hearing in Stephens County District Court. An arrest warrant was issued for him for a felony count of first degree murder — with deliberate intent in November 2016, court records indicate.
The arrest warrant followed the discovery of Linda Salazar dead in a rural area of Stephens County at Sanchez-Garcia’s home. He fled to Mexico following her death; he is a citizen of Mexico and had been in the country illegally, according to authorities.
On Nov. 7, 2017, the Office of International Affairs and Department of State approved an arrest and extradition request and submitted it to the government of Mexico. A warrant for his arrest was issued in May 2019 and he was taken into custody in June 2019 by the U.S. Marshal Service and Mexico Interpol police.
Sanchez-Garcia remained in prison fighting the extradition while in Mexico. After losing his appeals, he was turned over to United States authorities.
Sanchez-Garcia faces life in prison, life without parole or death if convicted. He may also face charges for his flight from authorities.