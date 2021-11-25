The men and women training in Fort Sill’s Bravo Battery ate their Thanksgiving dinner a day early on Wednesday.
The meal included ham, turkey, stuffing and an assortment of other Thanksgiving standards. At 12:45, privates lined up near a set of narrow outdoor metal tables to receive one of the few freshly prepared meals they’ll get in early basic training.
Bravo Battery is largely made up of people in their first weeks of training at Fort Sill, privates who haven’t gotten used to being away from family for the holidays yet.
Isaiah Vaughan, one of the privates training in the battery, talked about the difference between the holiday meal and the normal meals of the battery.
“In the first weeks, you’re mostly eating MREs,” Vaughan said. “MRE’s are OK, but this is a whole lot better.”
Vaughan is from Lawton, and his family lives just a few miles away from where he trains, but he says he doesn’t see them any more than any other trainee.
“It’s weird,” Vaughan said. “You’re so close you can almost reach it. It’s the same longing as if you were from anywhere else. I get phone calls and letters, but that’s it. No special privileges.”
The reason the meal was served early this year was to give some of the drill sergeants a chance to go home and see family for the holidays. Most years, the meal is served on Thanksgiving Day.
Drill sergeants work long shifts at Fort Sill. Scarlet Harris, one of the sergeants who will have Thanksgiving off, typically works 12-14 hour shifts, with rotating periods of time off ranging from 24 to 48 hours. She talked about her plans for the holiday.
“I’m extremely excited,” Harris said. “It’s my daughter’s birthday, so I’m planning to take her to the zoo.”
Another change from most years was who was serving the food. Most Thanksgivings, select trainees serve the food before eating themselves, and while that was still the case this year, there was a notable inclusion on the serving line: Fort Sill Commander Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Kamper arrived a few minutes before the meal was served, and greeted the drill sergeants for the battery before joining the line of servers.
Once served, each of the privates ate their meal standing at the metal tables, each one mostly quiet. On Thanksgiving Day, training is expected to be a bit lighter than usual, but there will still be training, something James Gray, a private from Harlem, Georgia, said he’s partially grateful for.
“The discipline is a blessing,” Gray said.