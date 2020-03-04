FSFCU Acts of Kindness Week (Feb. 10-14)
Day 1: FSFCU donated a Laugh Out Loud gift card to 8 children from the Marie Detty Youth & Family Service Center program.
Day 2: The Elgin Blessing Box is a community box that is stocked with non-perishable items ranging from food to hygiene products. FSFCU supplied it with dried pasta and an assortment of vegetables, soups, canned meat and breakfast items.
Day 3: Associates of FSFCU surprised shoppers at Aldi in Lawton and Williams in Elgin by picking up a total of 14 grocery tabs totaling $631.00.
Day 4: Five credit union associates served lunch at Ft. Sill’s United Service Organization (USO), which serves lunch on Wednesdays and breakfast on Saturdays to active service members and their families. The USO is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country.
Day 5: 30 Cameron University students at the McMahon Centennial Complex and Library received a care package which included a warm beanie and other essentials like school supplies, snacks and self-care items. Since it was a cold afternoon, many of them put on their beanies right away.
Day 6: Over 140 homemade Valentine’s Day cards were made by the FSFCU Contact Center and were personally delivered to the residents at the McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center.
To see what else FSFCU is doing for their community, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/fsfcu.
Information provided by Madonna Attocknie, Marketing & Business Development Coordinator, FSFCU