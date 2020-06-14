USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will begin accepting nominations for county committee members Monday.
Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAA) for these members who make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. All nomination forms for the 2020 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1, 2020.
Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program, and reside in the LAA that is up for election this year, may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. Individuals may nominate themselves or others, and organizations, including those representing beginning, women and minority producers, also may nominate candidates.
Committee members are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues.
Producers should contact their local FSA office to find out how to get involved in their county’s election and see if your LAA is up for election this year. The Comanche County FSA office is at 1606 NW Lawton Ave., Lawton, OK 73507. You can also call 580-353-2115, extension 2, or email the Comanche County executive director at Robert.Payne@usda.gov
To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters starting Nov. 2.