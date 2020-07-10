Despite remaining open, the Apache Casino Hotel is revising its concert and event calendar for the sake of safety. It means several planned events are being rescheduled again, according to Lee Bayless, Event Center manager.
“The 2020 concert and event calendar at Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton is being revised to ensure the safety of our guests and team members during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
The following concerts and events are being rescheduled from the date listed:
The Gathering, Aug. 1; Apache Balloon Fest, Aug. 28-30; Rocky Horror Picture Show, Sept. 4; Queensryche and Great White, Sept. 11; Boz Scaggs, Oct. 8; and America, Oct. 10.
“Also, due to the recent passing of Charlie Daniels, the Nov. 21 concert for Charlie Daniels Band has been canceled,” Bayless said.
Guests who purchased tickets to the Charlie Daniels Band concert with a credit/debit card will receive an automatic refund back to their card account. Guests who purchased tickets with cash at the casino box office will need to bring their tickets or receipt in person with a valid ID to the cashier’s cage for a full refund of their ticket purchase. Cash refunds will only be given to the person whose name appears as the original purchaser of the tickets.
Three events remain on schedule.
CSI Oklahoma State Championships Pool Tournament, Nov. 2-9; Cheech & Chong, Nov. 19; and Kansas, Dec. 9.
All concerts and events are subject to change. Bayless asked that visitors check the website for rescheduled concert dates and current event information at www.apachecasinohotel.com.
For all concerts being re-scheduled to future dates, valid tickets are automatically rolled over to the newly scheduled date and guests will still have the same seats they originally purchased, Bayless said. The original ticket will be valid for entry to the new concert and there is no need to have the ticket re-issued or re-printed.
If a guest is unable to attend the concert on the new date, tickets are 100 percent refundable through Dec. 31 by contacting ETIX or the casino cage box office.