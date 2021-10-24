OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Friday that Commissioner Lance Frye had resigned.
Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed will serve as interim commissioner while a search for Frye’s replacement is under way, said Kevin Corbett, secretary of Health and Mental Health.
Frye began his time at the state agency in May 2020 at the height of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 pandemic response. Frye, who received his doctorate in medicine from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in 1993, also had served as interim department chair, residency program director and professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences
In his letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt, Frye said that as Oklahoma’s COVID-19 trends continue to decrease, the state is on a path to recovery and the health department is transitioning from a pandemic response to endemic surveillance. With the agency’s move to that next phase, “I believe it is time for me to move forward as well,” he wrote.
“It has been an honor to serve Oklahoma and advance public health for all Oklahomans. I admire the dedication, resilience and tenacity of the OSDH team. They have worked tirelessly over the last two years to ensure Oklahomans had access to not only COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and critical information, but to other life-saving services,” Frye said, in a statement.
“I’m grateful for the service Dr. Lance Frye provided during such a critical time in our state’s history,” said Reed. “In my tenure with OSDH, I have always admired the resilience of our staff and their commitment to remaining focused on serving Oklahomans. I look forward to continue working side-by-side with them as we continue to move forward.”