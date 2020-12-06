State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said new COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are intended to give residents more flexibility, based on new evidence about the virus.
His statement:
“The new guidelines provide options to shorten quarantine to 10 or seven days in certain circumstances: Quarantine can end after day 10 without testing if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring. Quarantine can end after day seven if the individual tests negative and if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring.
“We know that it can be difficult for many people to quarantine for two full weeks, particularly if employment, childcare or other factors do not allow for it. These new guidelines are intended to allow some flexibility while keeping us safe and healthy.
“I want to stress that it’s still important to observe the quarantine period according to the guidelines to ensure the health and safety of your family and loved ones.
“I also urge Oklahomans to continue to follow the three W’s, even if you test negative for COVID-19: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance (stay 6 feet apart).”