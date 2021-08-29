GERONIMO — To many, it’s called “The Geronimo Bank Robbery.”
But history remembers it as one of Southwest Oklahoma’s worst mass murders.
On Dec. 14, 1984, the tiny suburb of Geronimo in southern Comanche County would become synonymous with one of the most violent and sensational crimes and manhunts of the decade.
It would be a tale that teemed with desperation and, ultimately, death for four people on an otherwise ordinary December day.
The First Bank of Chattanooga in Geronimo would be its ground zero.
A 19-year-old Jay Wesley Neill entered the bank and forced three tellers, one a pregnant woman, at gunpoint to go to the back room and lie face down on the floor, where Neill then stabbed them a total of 75 times to death.
Three customers came into the bank and Neill shot one man in the head, killing him, while also shooting a young husband and wife. They would survive, as would their 14-month-old daughter whom Neill attempted to shoot before realizing he’d run out of bullets. All for less than $4,000.
Those killed include the bank tellers: Kay Bruno, 42; Jerri Bowles, 19; and Joyce Mullenix, who was pregnant, 25; and customer Ralph Zeller, 33. Bellen Robles, then 15, and her husband Reuben Robles, then 20, recovered from their head wounds. Their 14-month-old daughter Marie was unscathed.
It’s the kind of case details the managing editor of The Constitution, Dee Ann Patterson, remembers well. In her second month with the paper, she was the cub reporter in the newsroom when she was told a bank robbery had happened in Geronimo. At that point, no one had a grasp of the horrors awaiting arrival to its macabre scene.
“When I got there, my eyes must have been so wide,” she said.
Patterson remembered one of the victim’s families arriving at the bank. When an officer said their loved one was among those killed, she said their vehicle violently rocked from side to side as grief exploded from within.
Some witnesses spoke with reporters before having a shot with detectives, according to Patterson.
“It was utter chaos,” she said.
Nightly updates on, first, the local news and almost immediately the national networks described the fugitives in stereotypical terms to mark them as the “others.” For many outside viewers, they appeared guilty before ever entering a courtroom.
At the investigation’s conclusion, Neill and Robert Grady Johnson, now 59, were convicted by Comanche County juries in 1985.
Neill would twice be assigned the death penalty for his role in the event. He was executed by lethal injection at the age of 37 in December 2002. He would be the 54th person executed by the State of Oklahoma.
At the time of the crime, Johnson had been at his and Neill’s apartment, 16 miles away from the crime scene, according to the FBI report of the incident. He has claimed ignorance of his partner’s plan that day.
However, the jury found him guilty in July 1985, along with Neill, of three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of shooting with intent to kill and attempted shooting with intent to kill.
Neill received the death penalty. Johnson received four sentences of life without parole and is held at Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown, according to Department of Corrections records. He was originally sentenced to death, but it was later commuted to life without parole.
Neill and Johnson met in February 1984 and became romantically involved, soon sharing a Lawton apartment and a joint bank account at First Bank of Chattanooga in Geronimo. Brought to the Lawton area by his posting at Fort Sill, Neill was discharged from the Army in 1984 after coming out as homosexual. He claimed financial problems soon hit hard.
Three days after the bank robbery, the two were arrested in San Francisco, Calif. Investigators found marked bills stolen from the bank were used to pay for hotel rooms. Newscasters reported they had been married while there.
When these two men were hunted by law enforcement, it increased the notoriety and media attention that followed. A same sex couple at a time when being gay was still considered a criminal act in portions of the United States. For the two to be on the run caused the already sensational nature of the original act to become almost overshadowed.
With events set in 1984 in the heart of the Reagan presidency and the onset of the AIDS epidemic, it would be seen as an albatross by community association for years to come.
It’s the framework Johnson hoped would modify his life prison sentence. However, in August 2019, he was denied a writ of habeas corpus with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
In his plea for sentence modification, Johnson argued that he is not guilty of the crime; he had been at their apartment. However, the prosecution used his purchase of the ammunition used in the crime as part of his involvement. Coupled with the flight from the law, it proved damning evidence.
Johnson has reached out to The Constitution to reiterate his arguments from the appeal. He claimed then-District Attorney Robert Schulte of homophobic comments during the trial biased the jury against him.
In the end, Neill said the crime was committed in an effort to have money and keep Johnson with him.
Now, Johnson and his family, the survivors and their families, and even the bank building, continue with their lives.
Johnson remains a prisoner destined to die behind bars.
The survivors and their families have moved forward with lives that are more than one treacherous moment in a December at a Comanche County bank.
As for the bank building, it’s been refurbished and moved to Cotton County for a new beginning.
But the scars of that fateful December 1984 afternoon remain 36 years later in Southwest Oklahoma memories.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.