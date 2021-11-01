The death of a man in March 1988 would become part of the history of the “Satanic Panic” period and lead to one of Southwest Oklahoma’s most notorious murder trials.
The decision made by the six men and six women of a Comanche County jury a year later would hinge on whether or not “the Devil made him do it.”
After eight days of trial and 13 hours of deliberation, they would find it was fear of the Devil that led Steven Anthony Kemp to shoot 40-year-old Joseph Mack Ferrante and then set his body on fire.
The then-16-year-old admitted to shooting the man. It was never in question. What was in question was his reasoning.
Kemp said he was freeing himself from a Satanic cult headed by the elder Ferrante.
Shot four times, including twice in the head, Ferrante’s body was found charred and lying in a hole burned into the wooden floor of his hallway. Firefighters found him under piled trash and a chair that ignited the flame.
An expert witness described the act of burning Ferrante’s body as a way to rid the body of any demons and keep them from re-entering and reincarnating the corpse. The expert testified Kemp was a survivor of an occult experience and that he’d been under the tutelage and trying to break free of control from the victim.
Kemp had been living with his father until moving in with his 16-year-old girlfriend, Tina Braden. He was there for about three months before the March 16, 1988, killing of Ferrante. It was her mother’s .32-caliber handgun he admitted taking and using that day.
Ferrante picked Kemp up on the day of the killing. Kemp had been walking elsewhere when Ferrante happened upon him and talked the teen into getting into his car. They returned to the man’s house. That’s where, Kemp said he was attacked by the knife-wielding man and, following a struggle, responded with gunfire.
The teen then took Ferrante’s car, wallet and checkbook and tried to flee town. He was unsuccessful and went back to Braden’s home where he was arrested the following day.
Then-Assistant District Attorney Fred Smith admitted Ferrante had been involved in the Satanic Church in 1970. There was testimony he’d left the church in 1972. During the trial, Ferrante’s niece testified he was a warlock and a high priest but “opposed Satan.”
The state argued Kemp was an unemployed high school dropout who was living off his friends. Smith argued that Kemp had animus against Ferrante and, during his court arguments, declared, “If anyone was a Satanist, it was the defendant, Steven Kemp.”
The teen was known to wear jewelry with upside down crosses and would carve and draw pentagrams and the Anarchy symbol on his arms, according to his friends who testified.
John Zelbst represented Kemp in his trial. He argued Ferrante remained heavily involved in Satanic worship in 1986 and had recruited the immature and impressionable Kemp into his coven in 1987.
Jurors heard testimony from Kemp about being initiated in the group, including having him sign a blood contract and swear an oath to Satan. According to Zelbst, a ritual involving the sacrifice of a cat in December of 1987 was the beginning of his break away from Ferrante’s grip.
Kemp said Ferrante became angry about his flight and tried to coax him back to the coven. A week before the killing, he said the older man told him, “Your time has come.”
“He was afraid of Satan,” Zelbst said in court. “He had made a blood oath with Satan.”
When he died, Ferrante was in dire financial straits. He’d sold his bed and was sleeping on his floor. His last act alive before picking up Kemp was dropping his daughter and her cousin off at school. The daughter, Laura Ferrante noticed that, along with her father being dead, several pieces of jewelry, a steel dagger and a VCR were missing from the home.
The state argued the teen was acting out of greed and malice when he shot and killed Ferrante.
In over five hours of testimony from the stand, Kemp told his story before the jury. He was buttressed by Zelbst handling of the topic to keep it first and foremost before the jury.
Defense witness Lyle J. Rapacki, an occult consultant, testified his belief that, based on Kemp’s testimony and others’ statement, Ferrante was a sorcerer and Satanist who recruited teens into his coven. He justified Kemp’s reasoning he feared Ferrante’s demon spirit would re-inhabit the body and come for him as cause for setting his corpse on fire.
During the trial in 1989, what has become known as the “Satanic Panic” led to thousands of claims regarding allegations of ritual Satanic abuse. Very few resulted in evidence that led to a conviction.
Kemp’s case is one of the rare ones where it would lead to acquittal.
At one point in the trial, Zelbst entered a list of Satanic terms and definitions into the records. “Anarchy,” “Baphomet,” “Conjuration,” “Demons,” “Incantation,” “Pentagram,” “Sacrifice” and “Warlock were among words those deciding the case had to ponder throughout almost two week trial.
Rapacki told the jury about music and other entertainment opened the door to the dark path. He cited everything including heavy metal and punk rock music, fashion, toys and even E.T., Darth Vader and Sesame Street’s Count as demonic influencer’s.
In his closing arguments, Zelbst urged jurors to “take a stand against Satan.” He told a Constitution reporter his watch crystal had cracked the first time he mentioned the word, “Satan” during the trial.
After a baker’s dozen hours debating the merits of the prosecution’s case and Kemp’s defense, the jury returned to the courtroom and offered its verdict.
“Not guilty” by reason of self-defense. They determined he killed out of fear.
Kemp moved from Lawton shortly after the trial. He served in the Marines. He’s kept a low profile with his chance at life.
But a brother would once again raise the Kemp name to newspaper front pages in 1998.
David Lee Kemp was charged in the slaying of his former wife, Christina Frances Kemp Cremer, 25, and Robert Wayne Miller, 26, both of Lawton. He escaped the Comanche County Detention Center shortly before his 1999 trial date and stayed on the run until the Summer of 2013 when he turned himself in due to health issues.
He pleaded guilty to the two murders in September 2013 and received two life sentences without parole.
That case will be the topic of an upcoming edition of Redder Dirt: An OK CrimeCast.
There have been anonymous tips attempting to connect Steven Kemp’s case to an April 1986 death in Comanche County. Aileen Conway, 50, was found in a burning car embedded in a deserted bridge.
Tipsters have attempted to connect Ferrante and some of the teens who spent time with him as having a role in the act. However, no evidence has been found to back that up as more than speculation and the case remains unsolved.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.