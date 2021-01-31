The almost Biblical level of greed by a villainous son is what he admitted led to the 2014 murders of a Stephens County newspaper family.
When he admitted his crimes before a judge and the remnants of kin facing him inside a courtroom and following their plea for his life to be spared while receiving a life behind bars, Alan Hruby learned he is alone. For the rest of his life he is a castaway, remembered for committing familicide.
Now 25-years old and housed at the R.B. Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, Hruby is spending the rest of his life behind bars for the Oct. 9, 2014, murders of his father, John, 50; mother, Joy “Tinker,” 48; and sister, Katherine, 17.
News of the Hruby’s deaths impacted both Duncan and Marlow like the aftermath of a bombing. This family had been a part of Stephens County lives for pretty much their entire lives.
John was the son of longtime Duncan Banner publisher Al Hruby. His first job was in the paper’s press room. After graduating college in 1990, he returned to the Banner, worked and became publisher following his father’s retirement.
“I grew up around the newspaper,” he is quoted telling a reporter at the Banner while preparing his father’s obituary in 2010. “I guess I don’t seem to know anything else.”
In the early 2000s, John and Tinker bought the Marlow Review following time at the Banner. She was as involved in covering crime and court news as any dogged cop shop reporter around.
The couple’s two children, Alan and Katherine were known presences. He’d helped deliver papers when he wasn’t attending school at the University of Oklahoma. She was a popular athlete at Duncan High School where she excelled at volleyball.
By the time of discovery on Oct. 9, 2014, all four of these lights were snuffed dark — three from foul play, the other with a lifetime penance behind bars without possibility of parole.
The family housekeeper for over two decades, Rosemarie Chavez, made the grisly discovery of the family in their kitchen in their home in the higher-end neighborhood at 1217 Bent Tree Street. Both parents had been shot in the neck and the head and the girl was shot once in the head. The family dogs were sitting beside the bodies of John and Tinker, according to Chavez.
Alan was away at school. On the day of the crime’s discovery, he came to the crime scene. Investigators said he appeared “nonchalant.” He became a person of interest.
By the time of the slain family’s funeral on Oct. 19, 2014, he’d confessed to committing the murders to police.
Those that knew Alan in high school described him as self-absorbed with a taste for expensive items to match an expensive lifestyle. His social media presence at the time offered evidence of truth in the description. It had led to troubles with the law.
Alan had received a delayed sentence for an August 2013 felony count of taking a credit card of another. For much of his teens, that “another,” was his grandmother Janice Hruby. He’d already made a habit of preying on his family for more and more. He stole checks totaling $17,500 from a friend of his grandmother’s and left for a trip to Paris, France, soon after. He was sentenced to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for that case before facing trial for the murders.
Janice Hruby passed away at the age of 89 on Jan. 16. She was the last of her family’s connection to bygone days at the Banner. She was the last familial survivor of her grandson’s malice.
Alan told police of the elaborate path he’d taken in committing the crime. He’d driven to near his parent’s home, walked in the darkness and stole a Walther 9mm from the console of John’s pickup. He then slipped back to Norman with no one the wiser. The gun was reported stolen by John the next day.
On Oct. 8, 2014, Alan drove to Duncan from Norman and waited for John, Tinker and Katherine to come into the kitchen. He’d parked away from the home. No one knew he was there. He shot them one by one.
John and Tinker were each shot in the neck and the head. His sister was shot once in the head. His father was the last to come into the house. Alan waited for about an hour between shooting his sister and greeting his father’s arrival with gunfire.
Originally, Alan told investigators he’d thrown the murder weapon into a body of water. It proved he was continuing attempts at subterfuge of the investigation. Security video from a Duncan storage unit showed his Jeep arrive the night of the murders nd he stayed for about three minutes before leaving.
Investigators learned there was a storage unit rented under Janice Hruby’s name and obtained a search warrant. Inside, the 9mm Walther, plastic gloves, computer equipment, a purse and surveillance equipment were recovered. The door to the unit wasn’t locked and the items were in plain sight, according to investigators..
Alan admitted he then returned to Norman, collected his cellphone and went to Dallas, Texas, where he stayed at the Ritz Carlton for OU-Texas weekend. He documented the decadent weekend on his social media, attempting to present the alibi of a carefree college kid who didn’t know his family was dead.
The reason for the murders told to police: his parents were about to reduce his financial support and that he owed $3,000 to a “loan shark company” in Norman. His sister died so he would be the sole heir, according to Alan.
District Attorney Jason Hicks would call it “a very, very heinous and atrocious crime” and called Alan “an evil person.”
Following his confession, Duncan Police Detective Joe Shoemake said Alan asked for a hug.
Despite two confessions to Duncan Police detectives, Hruby originally pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder. In March of 2016, Hruby finally pleaded guilty to committing the horrific crime.
Hruby’s grandfather, Richard Stein Jr., sent a letter to the Court requesting swift justice for his grandson while also asking that he serve a life sentence in prison without the possibility for parole. District Judge Ken Graham honored the request.
With his plea, Alan also waived all rights to appeal and is forever restricted from speaking to the media or making any contact with his relatives. Unable to take back the crime, Alan was effectively expelled from his family while also removed from free society.
Seated in the jury box in the Stephens County courtroom at his sentencing, a spokesperson for the family addressed Alan and offered a last comment of solace: “Have mercy on your soul.”
The then-20-year old confessed killer looked one last time at his relatives and began to shake and sob. He was then shackled and led out of the courtroom to begin his lifetime’s journey as an inmate serving in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.