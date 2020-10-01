A Lawton woman received a trio of charges for allegations she used a stolen checkbook to make some big ticket purchases.
Chelsea Marie Simpson, a.k.a. Chelsea Marie Smith and Chelsea Nelson, 31, made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, four counts, and a count of conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses, records indicate. The conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and each of the other three charges is punishable by up to five years in prison each.
According to the first false pretense charge, Simpson is accused of using a stolen check to buy a smart TV from a woman for $250 in November 2019. She later admitted to investigators to writing the check while knowing it was bad, according to the probable cause affidavit.
In the case involving fraud and conspiracy allegations, Simpson is accused of writing an $8,200 check from a closed account in January to a man for a Nissan Murano. According to the affidavit, the prior owner contacted her but she refused to correct the payment or return the vehicle. She later admitted to investigators that she knew she was writing a bad check. She also admitted to her husband that she’d sold the vehicle for $3,000 on July 7.
Simpson was arrested by police following a Sept. 19 purchase of a Nissan Elantra with another bad check, this time for $9,200, the affidavit states. She told the seller the check was from her grandfather to purchase the vehicle. Police found the Nissan on Sept. 22 and the seller got it back.
Simpson said her husband had brought the car home and she “doesn’t know where he got it,” according to the affidavit. She was then arrested.
Held on $12,000 bond combined for the three cases, Simpson returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 14, records indicate.