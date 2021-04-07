All he wanted was a cup of coffee, he claimed.
Yet, police determined it didn’t justify his screaming and public nudity.
Police were called shortly before 5 a.m. Monday to Stripes, 604 SW 11th, on the report of a man exposing himself and creating a disturbance. Officers found the man lying in the middle of the parking lot, yelling, the report states. He said he wanted a cup of coffee and the store employee wouldn’t let him in. So, he said he called her a “provocative name.”
The store employee said the man, who has previously been banned, began to yell, hit the windows, knocked over a trash can and created a disturbance. Then, she said he dropped trousers, walked to a window and exposed himself, the report states. She wished to press charges.
The man was arrested and booked into jail for indecent exposure.