A Lawton man is in jail on $5,000 bond after being accused of being a felon with a gun.
He told investigators he’d taken the gun from a friend who was threatening suicide.
Antonio Bernard McCray, 33, made his initial appearance Tuesday via videoconference in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
McCray was arrested Sunday morning following a disturbance near the gas pumps of a convenience store at 5120 W. Lee.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an off-duty Lawton police officer said he heard two men arguing inside a vehicle parked near his and he could see the vehicle “shaking.” He said McCray stepped out of the passenger side with a black handgun in his right hand before climbing back in and over the center console to the driver’s side.
The officer approached the vehicle’s driver’s side and ordered McCray out and detained him. The other man was also detained. The other man told police he was taking McCray home due to the rain. His words “were very slurred, his eyes were glazed over” and he smelled of alcohol, the affidavit states.
McCray said they had been at a local bar. He said the other man and his girlfriend were arguing over the phone when they pulled into the store parking lot and that’s when the other man pulled out the gun and was yelling at her over the phone, according to the affidavit. McCray said he tried to reason with the man because he’d just lost a friend to suicide the day before and he didn’t want to see the same thing happen again. Once he took the gun, he said they began arguing and he stepped out of the vehicle.
The officer noticed that McCray had bloodshot and glazed eyes, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. The affidavit states he was taken into custody for possession of a firearm while intoxicated and it was later learned he had a prior felony conviction, the affidavit states.
Records indicate McCray was convicted in May 2019 of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
McCray, who is being held on $5,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 19 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.