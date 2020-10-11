Well-known characters from literature soon will adorn a brick wall on the east edge of the Lawton Public Library parking lot.
Friends of the Lawton Public Library — a group that supports the library through donations of money and materials — is spearheading a project where Terry and Darry Shaw will paint a mural incorporating characters from literature into the word “library”, placing the work along the west side of the bricked storage building immediately north of the library. The building’s red brick wall forms the eastern boundary of the library parking lot, meaning the Shaw Brothers’ mural, incorporating characters as varied as the Black Panther and Wonder Woman from graphic books, Gandalf from “Lord of the Rings” and Clifford the Red Dog from children’s literature, will be the first thing people will see as they approach the library on Southwest 4th Street.
But, the Friends ran into several problems on its way to finalizing the project, issues that were resolved Friday with variances unanimously granted by Lawton’s Board of Adjustment. That entity was created to analyze and render decisions for people who appeal building-related decisions made by other city entities.
In this instance, Friends members were appealing a decision by the Downtown Architectural Committee that denied a Certificate of Architectural Conformance and a determination by city planners that the mural was, in fact, a sign.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the Friends of the Library sought a Certificate of Architectural Conformance in early September for a mural that will be 120 feet long and 18 feet high (essentially taking the entire west wall of the storage building). Rogalski said the mural is to incorporate large block letters spelling out the word library, with literary characters woven into those letters.
Rogalski said while the project is similar to other murals commissioned throughout the city, this project is different because it will be located within the Downtown Overlay District. Rogalski said the Downtown Architectural Committee (whose members also are the Lawton Urban Renewal Authority) had several problems with the request, to include plans to paint over the red brick and, more importantly, that the mural will incorporate lettering, making it a sign on the side of a building.
Chapter 18 of Lawton City Code sets the overlay district in an area stretching roughly from Northwest Ferris to Southwest C Avenue, where the Downtown Architectural Committee must grant Certificates of Architectural Conformance for any changes planned to buildings. Standards are set for buildings and landscaping to keep a uniform appearance to the area, which is how the board came to be involved in the Friends’ plan.
Chapter 18 also sets definitions for murals and signs. A mural is a work of graphic art painted or applied to building walls, but contains no advertising or logos. A sign is all or part of a device intended to be viewed for advertising or identifying various things, to include a business, location, institution or organization, by means of words, pictures, logos, symbols, colors, motion, illumination or projected images.
John Purcell, vice chair of the Downtown Architectural Committee, said while members loved the idea of a mural, they feel the word “library” lettered within it makes the work a sign. He said members are looking to the future, and while downtown standards impose strict limits on signs, an exception granted for the library will almost certainly bring requests from others.
“It’s not a matter of if; it’s a matter of when,” Purcell said, of the potential for more sign variance requests. “That’s the issue. If it were just for a mural, we wouldn’t be here.”
Patty Neuwirth, treasurer of the Friends of the Library and chairman of the Lawton Public Library Board, said Friends members are firm in their conviction.
“It is not a sign. Public art is not a commercial venture,” she said, adding the effect is similar to other works she has seen on buildings in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown and other locations.
“This is a wonderful way to advertise this is the library,” she said, adding the mural fits into plans already made for the downtown area, including an indoor farmer’s market to be built across the street from the library, a site that also hosts events such as May’s Arts for All Festival.
Rogalski said the issue is determining whether the art work is actually a sign.
“The determination was made,” Rogalski said.
“I see this as a form of art,” said Board of Adjustment member Tony Layton, adding that while the board acknowledges the need for overlay district regulations, members also must look at exemption requests individually.
After the meeting, Neuwirth said Friends of the Library will finalize their plans with the Shaw Brothers. Terry Shaw, who attended Friday’s meeting, said work cannot begin until he and his brother have completed several other pieces, but Rogalski said it cannot begin until the City Council approves a memorandum of understanding, expected at its Oct. 27 meeting. That MOU specifies the city permits the work to be done on city property, but the Friends will remain responsible for its maintenance.