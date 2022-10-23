Friends of the Lawton Public Library will meet at noon Monday in the library, 110 SW 4th.
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 5:18 am
Friends of the Lawton Public Library will meet at noon Monday in the library, 110 SW 4th.
Guest speaker will be Ray Walker, with the Oklahoma Insurance Department, who will talk on insurance fraud. Lunch will be available for $2 per person.
The meeting is open to the public.