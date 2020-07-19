The Friends of the Library will host its quarterly meeting from noon to 1 p.m. July 27 in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th.
Guest speaker will be Dr. Ed Legako, who will give an update on the new location for the Lawton Farmer’s Market, which will be located directly west of Lawton Pubic Library main library at 110 SW 4th.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Legako join us for our quarterly Friends of the Library meeting,” said Kristin Herr, library director. “I believe the permanent location of the Lawton Farmers Market will not only be a huge benefit for the market, but also the entirety of downtown Lawton. The market will help revitalize downtown by bringing in an influx of consumers. The permanent location will be an all-around beneficial asset to our community, and the Lawton Public Library is excited to be neighbors with the Lawton Farmers Market.”
An optional light, pre-packaged lunch will be available for $2 to those who attend the meeting. Attendees are asked to wear a face mask.