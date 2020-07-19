The Friends of the Library will host a Special Book Sale Friday through Aug. 2 at Central Mall, 200 SW C.
The book sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
This special sale replaces the annual book sale that the Friends typically hold in April as a fundraiser for Lawton Public Library.
“It was unfortunate that the Friends of the Library had to cancel its April book sale,” said Library Director Kristin Herr. “But we are looking forward to the upcoming special book sale in July and August. Having the book sale at Central Mall will allow volunteers and attendees to browse for their next favorite book comfortably and safely.”
Face masks will be required and attendees are requested to practice social distancing. Additional information is available at the Lawton Public Library main branch, (580) 581-3450 or www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library.