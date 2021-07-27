It’s official.
Almost nine months after the City Council and the Friends of the Lawton Public Library shook hands on a deal to allow Darry and Terry Shaw to turn the blank wall on the library’s east side into one of their mural masterpieces, members of the Friends got their look at the completed work. In a short ceremony Monday — keyed toward getting participants out of the heat and humidity as soon as possible — colorful streamers flew into the air as members opened their toy poppers to applaud the Shaws’ artistic efforts.
Although colorful, the streamers couldn’t match the vibrant yellow that serves as backdrop for a variety of literary characters interwoven into the letters spelling out Library. Up close, the characters are all you see; it’s only at a distance or at certain angles that you see the characters help form letters. That was deliberate, said Patty Neuwirth, chair of the Lawton Public Library board, Friends’ treasurer and someone who has admired the Shaw brothers’ artistic skills since they were in high school.
The brothers say the mural is different than others they have done: while the colors might be brighter, the mural definitely is larger (the largest one they have painted, to date).
The mural is a celebration of literature, blending traditional (Frankenstein’s monster and the Dr. Seuss’ Lorax) with contemporary (think Harry Potter and Pete the Cat), with some graphic novels blended in (Wonder Woman). Several participants in Monday’s ceremony studied the mural, seeing how many characters they could identify.
“We’ve waited a long time,” said Friends President Jenny Breenden, of the project the Shaw brothers completed earlier this month.
Under a memorandum of understanding between the City of Lawton and Friends of the Library, the mural is now the property of the City of Lawton. But, the Friends (who paid for the mural) are responsible for long-term maintenance, to include removal of graffiti and partial or complete repainting as deemed necessary by the city. The mural is coated with a protective, anti-graffiti coating.
“This is a wonderful way to advertise this is the library,” Neuwirth said, of a project she believes will complement other projects in the downtown area, to include an indoor farmer’s market under construction just west of the library.