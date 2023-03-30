Book sale opens

In this file photo from April 2022 hundreds of eager readers filled the two store fronts near Rue 21 at Central Plaza, 200 SW C, at the opening to this spring’s Friends of the Lawton Public Library book sale. This year the Friends’ annual book sale opens today inside the east end of Central Plaza in downtown Lawton, at the Southwest 2nd Street entrance. The sale will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

 File photo

Have you run out of books to read?

Friends of the Lawton Public Library has the solution.

