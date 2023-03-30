Have you run out of books to read?
Friends of the Lawton Public Library has the solution.
The Friends’ annual book sale opens today inside the east end of Central Plaza in downtown Lawton, at the Southwest 2nd Street entrance. The sale will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Traditionally, the sale offers books for adults and children, in an array of categories ranging from military history and philosophy, to cookbooks, to fiction. Library Director Kristin Herr said this year’s sale will have a good selection of children’s books, and also will have educational materials for teachers.
“Homeschooling parents will find a variety of resources this year,” she said.
Books are important, but they aren’t the only things for sale. The Friends also will be offering DVDs, CDs, records, puzzles and games. Books will be 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks, with higher prices for some speciality or newer books.
The book sale is the Friends of the Lawton Public Library’s largest annual effort to raise the funds that support the library. Herr said proceeds support programs such as the library’s Summer Reading Program and its youth-centered events; the Adultish Crafts program for adults; and programs for teens.
“It helps us fund activities,” she said.
Additional information is available by calling the library at 581-3450.