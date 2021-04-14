In an empty storefront inside Central Mall, Ken Horner stands behind a wall of boxes. They are stacked nearly as high as he is tall and labeled according to their contents: mystery, science fiction, biography, and plenty of other genres.
Horner has been packing the boxes full of books and other donated items for the last year in preparation for the Friends of the Lawton Public library’s Annual Book Sale and on Monday he began the process of unpacking the 600 plus boxes.
The retired civil servant has been volunteering with the friends of the library for over 30 years now, and he has a good reason for keeping with it.
“You really want to know the truth? It’s interesting, you never know what people are going to donate,” Horner said.
The Annual Book Sale is the group’s biggest fundraiser, all of the money raised goes back to supporting the library’s programs according to Library director Kristin Herr.
“This is a win-win really, it lets us recycle books and lets the public acquire new books,” Herr said. “We usually sell over 20,000 books at the book sale, it’s really pretty amazing. This typically generates around $10,000 for us and it helps fund a lot of activities.”
The friends of the library is a 501©3 non-profit organization made up of individuals, families, students, organizations and corporations who believe in the importance of libraries for people of all ages, according to Herr.
This is the first year the book sale has been held inside mall storefronts. Last year’s sale was held in the mall in a different location, this new location allows for more social distancing and more space to host the sale, Herr said. The space is spread out over two empty storefronts on the East end of the mall near JC Penney’s.
There are thousands of books to choose from that run the gamut from romance to horror. Hardbacks are priced at $1 and paperbacks are priced at 50 cents unless otherwise marked. Everything else is priced as-is.
“Mysteries go fast,” Herr said, “mysteries and westerns. So get here early for those. There are a lot of eclectic titles. We also have comic books, puzzles, cd’s, dvd’s, figurines…all kinds of miscellaneous stuff.”
As much as he loves the books, Horner said the miscellaneous items that are donated for the sale can be the most interesting at times. To prove his point, he pulls a small plastic baggie from a shelf and holds it up to the light. Inside is a half-dollar-sized chunk of stone.
“This is a piece of the Berlin Wall right here,” Horner said. “You just never know what you’re going to find.”
The Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale begins Thursday and continues to Sunday.