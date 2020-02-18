The Friends of Libraries in Oklahoma awarded the Friends of the Elgin Community Library $200 for their outstanding work during Friends of the Library Week, Oct. 20-26, 2019. In addition, they were awarded a Health Literacy Grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, which will be used to sponsor health-related programs for the community.
The Friends added a number of activities during October:
• Installing and revealing a unique mosaic in the library.
• Outreach provided to a number of groups to distribute library fact sheets, including school staff members, teen patrons, senior citizens and city council members.
• Additional publicity including buttons identifying Library Friends, bookmarks, local radio interview, and publicity in the Elgin and Lawton newspapers. The Elgin paper donated space so the Friends could recognize many local business supporters.
• Friends of the ECL reception held in the library that included refreshments and a door prize.
• Collected books from Elgin, Fletcher and Sterling schools, whose students held book drives to benefit the Friends.
• Hosted a Halloween Party for children.
• Dining out fundraiser at Trivet’s Family restaurant, which donated 10 percent of proceeds to the Friends of the Elgin Community Library.