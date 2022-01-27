February is Love Your Library Month, and The Friends of the Elgin Community Library are spending it showing some love to their surrounding communities.
Beginning Feb. 1, the group will sponsor the blessing boxes in both Elgin and Sterling. The blessing boxes are cabinets located at the centers of both towns, in which local people can donate any item they like.
The boxes can be accessed at any time by anyone in need, and businesses and organizations in the community can sponsor the boxes, checking them regularly to make sure they are stocked with necessary food and supplies, and restocking it as necessary.
This is the first time the Friends of the Elgin Community Library has been involved in this kind of charity work. Jeanne Cook, the president of the organization, said Love Your Library Month presented a good opportunity for the organization to give back.
“We want the community to love the library,” Cook said. “But we also want the community to know we love them.”
The sponsorship of the blessing boxes is the biggest change from previous years, but there are several other events planned by the friends of the library for February.
Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the friends will host a celebration of national Take Your Child to the Library Day at the Elgin Community Library. There will be face painting, various craft tables, and refreshments provided. Additionally, the first ten children to attend will receive a door prize.
Then, on Feb. 10, a silent auction will be held through the Elgin Community Library’s Facebook page. Items available from the auction will be displayed at the library from Feb. 1 until the day of the auction.
The organization will also be holding a book donation, where they will give a free, age-appropriate book to every kindergarten student in Elgin, Sterling and Fletcher.
Additionally, The library will also be selling promotional soup and coffee mugs throughout the month.
The purpose of the friends’ organization is to raise money and provide support for the Elgin Community Library. Cook said that community service is an important part of raising awareness of the organization, and for developing a relationship between the community and the library.
“As friends of the library, we want to be part of the community,” Cook said. “Our goal here is to publicize the library and get support.”
To contact the Friends of the Elgin Community Library, call 492-6650.