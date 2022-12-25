DUNCAN — A Rush Springs woman was admitted to an Oklahoma City hospital following a Friday morning wreck south of Duncan.
Alisha Kenyon, 36, was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital and transferred to OU Medical Center where she was admitted in stable condition with head injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Kenyon was driving a GM LLV southbound on Oklahoma Hills Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. when a northbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by Nickelas Pollard went left of center and struck her vehicle about a ½-mile south of Duncan, Trooper Sheldon Glass reported. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Pollard, 28, of Tulsa, refused medical treatment.
Glass reported inattentive driving as the collision’s cause.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.