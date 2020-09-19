A Friday morning shooting in southwest Lawton is under the scrutiny of police detectives.
Lawton police and first responders were called shortly before 11:45 a.m. to 1311 SW Monroe on the report of a shooting. Officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment to a leg wound.
“The victim’s injury was non-life threatening,” Grubbs said. “The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation by our detectives.”
Witnesses told police a male suspect had fled. No information about his description was released by police.
If you have information for this or any other crimes, you can call the Lawton Police Department, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.