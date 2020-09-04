A Friday morning shooting between roommates on Lawton’s northwest side left one man injured with a bullet wound to the stomach and back.
Officers were called at 11:11 a.m. to 1511 NW 44th Street on the report of a shooting. They arrived to fine a male suffering a gunshot wound, said Sgt. Elijah Garcia, Lawton Police information officer. The injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
“It is still unclear the condition of the victim,” Garcia said early Friday afternoon. “The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by our detectives.”
By Saturday, The Constitution received the police report of the incident. It offered more insight into what led up to the shooting.
The arriving officer made contact with the victim’s wife who said their roommate shot her husband. According to the report, she said the men were arguing in the hallway earlier that morning about the roommate staying at the house and that her husband didn’t like it. She said she heard a gunshot while she was in the kitchen and when she ran to the hallway, the roommate passed her and said, “Next time is real blood” before leaving the house.
The woman said she ran into the bedroom and found her husband on the floor suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach, the report states. The officer found the injured man in the bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to the stomach and the back. A shell casing was lying in the hallway near the living room.
If you have information about this or other any other crimes, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.