Comstock

CANTON — A Tipton woman was hospitalized in Oklahoma City following a Friday night wreck in Blaine County.

Joyce Oleta Pesina, 43, was flown to OU Medical Center where she was admitted in stable condition with head, arms, legs and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

