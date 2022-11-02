CANTON — A Tipton woman was hospitalized in Oklahoma City following a Friday night wreck in Blaine County.
Joyce Oleta Pesina, 43, was flown to OU Medical Center where she was admitted in stable condition with head, arms, legs and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Pesina was driving a Ford Explorer northbound on Oklahoma 58 around 7:30 p.m. Friday when she crossed the centerline, went off the roadway to the left and into a ditch where she struck a cement culvert, Trooper Broden Carls reported. The SUV then rolled around ¾-time before coming to rest on its passenger side in the ditch, one mile south of Canton.
After being pinned inside for approximately a half-hour, the seat belted Pesina was freed by Canton firefighters, Carls reported.
Improper use of the lane was cited as the collision’s cause, according to the report.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.