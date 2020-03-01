Lawton police are investigating a Friday night stabbing incident at Lawton Correctional Facility that left two injured with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to a local hospital around 10:15 p.m. to speak with the two injured male inmates. According to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, the men were caught up in an unknown incident at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound.
“It is unknown at this time on what caused the stabbing,” he said. “The injuries to both males appear to be non life threatening at this time.”
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called out to investigate the incident.
The stabbing is the latest incident this year that remains under investigation.
Police and Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) investigators are continuing to try to get to the bottom of the Jan. 17 stabbing death of Brian Piper, 31. He had been stabbed during some sort of altercation, according to emergency radio dispatch communications. Staff performed CPR on Piper until EMTs arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from multiple stab wounds. It was Lawton’s first homicide for 2020.
The ODOC Inspector General is also investigating the Feb. 13 death of Jerry Cochran, 38, who was found unresponsive by jail staff just before 5 am. Feb. 13 after his cellmate called staff to the cell. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Family and friends have requested the investigation into his death after being told it was a probable suicide. He was slated for a May 1 release and had told his sister that he was concerned for his life for having witnessed Piper’s death. He had alleged that guards were involved and had asked to be transferred to solitary until his release, according to family friend Dennis Clifton.
Jenkins said when information about the latest incident as well as the prior two will become made available.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.